Watercolor Geode Painting
Watercolor Geode Painting
Make beautiful geode paintings using watercolor, salt, and glitter! All materials are provided. Join us on Thursday, July 16 at 5:30pm at the Bellefonte Library. Registration opens June 22nd.
Register here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdjKyNSNJhtl7L8x_cHXTaRXYe5gvtYf9nmL-eM2B3UMrYXnw/closedform
Centre Hall Library
05:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 16 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
Centre Hall Library
109 West Beryl StCentre Hall, Pennsylvania 16828
(814) 364-2580