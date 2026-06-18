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Watercolor Geode Painting

Watercolor Geode Painting

Make beautiful geode paintings using watercolor, salt, and glitter! All materials are provided. Join us on Thursday, July 16 at 5:30pm at the Bellefonte Library. Registration opens June 22nd.

Register here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdjKyNSNJhtl7L8x_cHXTaRXYe5gvtYf9nmL-eM2B3UMrYXnw/closedform

Centre Hall Library
05:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 16 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
https://www.centrecountylibrary.org/
Centre Hall Library
109 West Beryl St
Centre Hall, Pennsylvania 16828
(814) 364-2580
https://www.centrecountylibrary.org/centre-hall/