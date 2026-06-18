Watercolor Geode Painting
Watercolor Geode Painting
Make beautiful geode paintings using watercolor, salt, and glitter! All materials are provided. Join us on Thursday, July 16 at 5:30pm at the Bellefonte Library. Register here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdjKyNSNJhtl7L8x_cHXTaRXYe5gvtYf9nmL-eM2B3UMrYXnw/closedform
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
05:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 16 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
200 North Allegheny St.Bellefonte, PA, Pennsylvania 16823
8143551516