Watercolor Geode Painting

Make beautiful geode paintings using watercolor, salt, and glitter! All materials are provided. Join us on Thursday, July 16 at 5:30pm at the Bellefonte Library. Register here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdjKyNSNJhtl7L8x_cHXTaRXYe5gvtYf9nmL-eM2B3UMrYXnw/closedform