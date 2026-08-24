© 2026 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Warren County Courthouse 150th Commemoration

Warren County Courthouse 150th Commemoration

The Warren County Courthouse 150th Commemoration. This gem was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1977.

Warren County Courthouse -- Main Courtroom
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 9 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Warren County Historical Society
8147231795
warrencountyhistory@aol.com
Warren County Historical Society
Warren County Courthouse -- Main Courtroom
204 Fourth Ave.
Warren, Pennsylvania 16365
8147231795
warrencountyhistory@aol.com
https://warrenhistory.org/