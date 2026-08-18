Free Event: Why Should I Vote? Voter Education Exposition

The League of Women Voters of Centre County (LWVCC) and the State College Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) will host the event “Why Should I Vote? Voter Education Expo” on Sunday Sept 13, 2-5pm at the Nittany Mall Active Adult Center/Mall Commons (Entrance A). The Expo will provide nonpartisan information about the voting process and showcase community groups, and Federal, State and Municipal programs. The goal is to encourage all eligible Centre County citizens to register and vote by showing what government and communities provide—and how their votes impact that.

The free Expo will host information tables from dozens of community and government groups. Completing a Trivia Passport while visiting the tables qualifies visitors for tickets for prize drawings. There will be arts and crafts for kids (and adults!)

All candidates and political parties on the November 3, 2026 election ballot have been invited to come meet and greet the public. Voter registration and election information will be available.

The Expo will feature a panel discussion on Finding Reliable information for Voting, with Cory Barker from PSU’s News Literacy Initiative, Sarah Rafacz from Spotlight PA and Jessica McAllister, CDT Editor. Other speakers will cover What You Get for Your Taxes by Center County Controller and How’d that High Rise/Mega Data Center/Hotel Get Built There? by the Centre County Community Development and Planning Commission.

For a full list of groups and presenters’ schedule, visit https://aauwstatecollege.org/vote/