Virtual Film Talk: The Triplets Of Belleville
Virtual Film Talk: The Triplets Of Belleville
Join us virtually on Friday, October 23 at 1pm ET to discuss the film "The Triplets of Belleville" (Rated PG-13). Registration required.
To register, email film@CentreCountyLibrary.org to register and let us know if you need to borrow a copy of the movie. You’ll receive a link to the Zoom room after you register.
Virtual Event
01:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
Virtual Event
online,