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Virtual Film Talk: The Triplets Of Belleville

Virtual Film Talk: The Triplets Of Belleville

Join us virtually on Friday, October 23 at 1pm ET to discuss the film "The Triplets of Belleville" (Rated PG-13). Registration required.

To register, email film@CentreCountyLibrary.org to register and let us know if you need to borrow a copy of the movie. You’ll receive a link to the Zoom room after you register.

Virtual Event
01:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
https://www.centrecountylibrary.org/
Virtual Event
online
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