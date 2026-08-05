Virtual Film Talk: My Brilliant Career
Virtual Film Talk: My Brilliant Career
Join us virtually on Friday, September 18 at 1pm ET to discuss the film My Brilliant Career.
Please email film@CentreCountyLibrary.org to register and let us know if you need to borrow a copy of the movie. You’ll receive a link to the Zoom room after you register.
Virtual Event
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Fri, 18 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
Virtual Event
online,