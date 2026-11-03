Virtual Film Talk: Carol
Virtual Film Talk: Carol
Join us virtually on Friday, December 18 at 1pm ET to discuss the film "Carol" (Rated R).
Registration opens November 30. Email film@CentreCountyLibrary.org to register and let us know if you need to borrow a copy of the movie. You’ll receive a link to the Zoom room after you register.
Virtual Event
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Fri, 18 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
Virtual Event
online,