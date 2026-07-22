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Virtual Evening Book Discussion: The Names

Virtual Evening Book Discussion: The Names

What's in a name? Join us virtually to explore the many ways names can influence our lives in this fascinating novel, "The Names", by Florence Knapp. Spanning 35 years, see the alternate paths Cora and her son's lives take based on what she names him.

Join us for a virtual discussion on September 16 at 6:30pm ET.

Register here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSex6c3_V5Z7uUR_NOAn5qAiuGi8hcGd4vlLpbiAgjbfmwYB4A/viewform

Virtual Event
06:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 16 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
https://www.centrecountylibrary.org/
Virtual Event
online
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