Virtual Evening Book Discussion: The Names

What's in a name? Join us virtually to explore the many ways names can influence our lives in this fascinating novel, "The Names", by Florence Knapp. Spanning 35 years, see the alternate paths Cora and her son's lives take based on what she names him.

Join us for a virtual discussion on September 16 at 6:30pm ET.

Register here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSex6c3_V5Z7uUR_NOAn5qAiuGi8hcGd4vlLpbiAgjbfmwYB4A/viewform