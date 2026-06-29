This month, the Virtual Evening Book Discussion Group is reading the gripping historical fiction novel The Women by Kristin Hannah. Join us for a virtual Zoom discussion on August 19 at 6:30pm. Registration required.

Register here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeGCQFeuFHWms55dwn0v2hwB8oF4MXHKAsSJCCD3sG1xRNC1A/viewform

"A moving, gripping tale that pays tribute to the under-appreciated skill and courage of combat nurses." –Booklist