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Virtual Evening Book Discussion Group

Virtual Evening Book Discussion Group

This month, the Virtual Evening Book Discussion Group is reading the gripping historical fiction novel The Women by Kristin Hannah. Join us for a virtual Zoom discussion on August 19 at 6:30pm. Registration required.

Register here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeGCQFeuFHWms55dwn0v2hwB8oF4MXHKAsSJCCD3sG1xRNC1A/viewform

"A moving, gripping tale that pays tribute to the under-appreciated skill and courage of combat nurses." –Booklist

Virtual Event
06:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 19 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
https://www.centrecountylibrary.org/
Virtual Event
online
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