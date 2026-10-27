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Virtual Evening Book Discussion Group

Virtual Evening Book Discussion Group

Join us virtually to discuss "Carol" by Patricia Highsmith on December 16 at 6:30pm EST on Zoom.

This underappreciated romance classic was originally titled The Price of Salt and written under a pseudonym. It's a novel of forbidden love between a department store clerk and a suburban housewife, both trapped in their circumstances and entranced by each other.

Register here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdmnZjwLvXHkgjpSqrWA1hoSCSvnKEPObQsgB_rzY3MeYLmHw/viewform

Virtual Event
06:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 16 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
https://www.centrecountylibrary.org/
Virtual Event
online
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