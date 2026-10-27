Virtual Evening Book Discussion Group

Join us virtually to discuss "Carol" by Patricia Highsmith on December 16 at 6:30pm EST on Zoom.

This underappreciated romance classic was originally titled The Price of Salt and written under a pseudonym. It's a novel of forbidden love between a department store clerk and a suburban housewife, both trapped in their circumstances and entranced by each other.

Register here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdmnZjwLvXHkgjpSqrWA1hoSCSvnKEPObQsgB_rzY3MeYLmHw/viewform