Virtual Evening Book Discussion Group
Virtual Evening Book Discussion Group
Join us virtually to discuss "Carol" by Patricia Highsmith on December 16 at 6:30pm EST on Zoom.
This underappreciated romance classic was originally titled The Price of Salt and written under a pseudonym. It's a novel of forbidden love between a department store clerk and a suburban housewife, both trapped in their circumstances and entranced by each other.
Register here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdmnZjwLvXHkgjpSqrWA1hoSCSvnKEPObQsgB_rzY3MeYLmHw/viewform
Virtual Event
06:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 16 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
Virtual Event
online,