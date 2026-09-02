Virtual Evening Book Discussion Group

Published in 1970, "Are You There, God? It's Me, Margaret" by Jude Blume has been controversial since the beginning. Featured on Banned Book lists since its publication, this classic juvenile book has helped generations of girls deal with the common anxieties of growing up. Why was it banned or challenged? Because of its frank depictions of puberty, menstruation, and questioning of religion. We’ll discuss not only this book, but why Banned Books Week is important.

Join us for a virtual discussion of the book on October 21 at 6:30pm on Zoom.

Register here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf6-vUKtwlMg2j1UC0PMu5rjYQ4dFyMBVdeeU--3gMAoaVPew/viewform