This November, the Virtual Evening Book Discussion Group is reading the gripping historical mystery, "The Briar Club" by Kate Quinn.

Set in 1950s Washington, D.C., The Briar Club follows an all-female boardinghouse where a murder has occurred on Thanksgiving Day. We learn about each of the tenants and their secrets, with McCarthy-era paranoia running high in the background.

Join us virtually for the discussion on November 18 at 6:30pm via Zoom.

Register here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScfBbhjQaYF_B4GatBdeV6G_BM6HFF3_MpG-bZ0Fcq1QdWo1w/viewform

Limited copies available at the Bellefonte Library circulation desk.