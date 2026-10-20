Virtual Evening Book Discussion
Virtual Evening Book Discussion
This November, the Virtual Evening Book Discussion Group is reading the gripping historical mystery, "The Briar Club" by Kate Quinn.
Set in 1950s Washington, D.C., The Briar Club follows an all-female boardinghouse where a murder has occurred on Thanksgiving Day. We learn about each of the tenants and their secrets, with McCarthy-era paranoia running high in the background.
Join us virtually for the discussion on November 18 at 6:30pm via Zoom.
Register here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScfBbhjQaYF_B4GatBdeV6G_BM6HFF3_MpG-bZ0Fcq1QdWo1w/viewform
Limited copies available at the Bellefonte Library circulation desk.
Virtual Event
06:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 18 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
Virtual Event
online,