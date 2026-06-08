Virtual Evening Book Discussion
Virtual Evening Book Discussion
Join the Centre County Library to discuss the classic Michael Crichton novel Jurassic Park. A virtual discussion will be held on July 15 at 6:30pm. Registration opens June 22. Register here: https://www.centrecountylibrary.org/bellefonte-events/2026/7/15/virtual-evening-book-discussion-group
Virtual Event
06:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 15 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
Virtual Event
online,