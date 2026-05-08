Virtual Evening Book Discussion
Virtual Evening Book Discussion
Join us in discussing the New York Times Bestseller and Today Show Pick, The Wedding People by Alison Espach. This book is about an unexpected wedding guest pulled into the wedding party and and her unexpected healing. A virtual discussion will be held on Wednesday, June 17th at 6:30pm.
Register here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe5Ai7doAomVvFtFPZJbjPpJUmjvUXVTYnaHgaARJMyrcUt5Q/viewform
Virtual Event
06:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 17 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
Virtual Event
online,