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Virtual Evening Book Discussion

Virtual Evening Book Discussion

Join us in discussing the New York Times Bestseller and Today Show Pick, The Wedding People by Alison Espach. This book is about an unexpected wedding guest pulled into the wedding party and and her unexpected healing. A virtual discussion will be held on Wednesday, June 17th at 6:30pm.

Register here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe5Ai7doAomVvFtFPZJbjPpJUmjvUXVTYnaHgaARJMyrcUt5Q/viewform

Virtual Event
06:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 17 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
https://www.centrecountylibrary.org/
Virtual Event
online
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