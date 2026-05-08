Virtual Evening Book Discussion

Join us in discussing the New York Times Bestseller and Today Show Pick, The Wedding People by Alison Espach. This book is about an unexpected wedding guest pulled into the wedding party and and her unexpected healing. A virtual discussion will be held on Wednesday, June 17th at 6:30pm.

Register here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe5Ai7doAomVvFtFPZJbjPpJUmjvUXVTYnaHgaARJMyrcUt5Q/viewform