Virtual Book Lovers Coffee Hour

Want to tell someone about the great book you just read? Not sure what to read next? Grab your favorite mug, settle into a cozy spot, and join fellow readers for a relaxed and friendly virtual meetup! This is a welcoming space for bookworms of all kinds to talk about recent reads, discover new titles, and connect with others who share a love of books.

Join us virtually on Saturday, August 8 at 10am. Register here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfiSme0sgBhzKQk99qmm53L6PG2XKe7R5x8zQot_o5dgEgBUw/viewform?usp=sharing&ouid=108438831575443887858