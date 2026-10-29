Veterans Day Open House at the Centre Furnace Mansion

Join us this Veterans Day at the historic Centre Furnace Mansion for a special Open House honoring the men and women who have served our nation.

The Centre Furnace Mansion will have extended tour hour for guests to tour the Mansion, enjoy light snacks and refreshments while exploring exhibit materials that highlight the stories and service of veterans from Centre County.

Whether you are a veteran, have a family connection to military service, or simply wish to honor those who have served, we welcome you to join us!

Admission is free. All are welcome.

