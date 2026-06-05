VanDance Soirée ~ VanDance & Un Verre de Vin! (VanDance & A Glass of Wine!)
VanDance Soirée ~ VanDance & Un Verre de Vin! (VanDance & A Glass of Wine!)
Sip, savor, and socialize to begin an elegant evening with captivating dance performances, poetry and prose about the art of dance. Meet the dancers of VanDance! Discover the world of their art form in a 1920s style salon experience! 1920s Salon Attire can be worn or Come-As-You-Like.
Tempest Studios
06:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
VanDance Inc.
814-404-1652
vandanceinc@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Ann Van Kuren
vandanceinc@gmail.com
Tempest Studios
140 Kelly AlleyState College, Pennsylvania 16801
855-248-5091
info@tempestproductions.org