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VanDance Soirée ~ VanDance & Un Verre de Vin! (VanDance & A Glass of Wine!)

VanDance Soirée ~ VanDance & Un Verre de Vin! (VanDance & A Glass of Wine!)

Sip, savor, and socialize to begin an elegant evening with captivating dance performances, poetry and prose about the art of dance. Meet the dancers of VanDance! Discover the world of their art form in a 1920s style salon experience! 1920s Salon Attire can be worn or Come-As-You-Like.

Tempest Studios
06:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

VanDance Inc.
814-404-1652
vandanceinc@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/vandanceinc

Artist Group Info

Ann Van Kuren
vandanceinc@gmail.com
www.facebook.com/vandanceinc/
Tempest Studios
140 Kelly Alley
State College, Pennsylvania 16801
855-248-5091
info@tempestproductions.org
https://www.tempestproductions.org