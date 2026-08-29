Using AI in Sustainability Careers

AI is transforming the world of work and sustainability fields are no exception. Are you wondering how you might use AI in a sustainability career? Are you looking to increase your AI literacy? Join us to learn about these topics as we kick-off our Sustainability Career Series for the 2026-2027 academic year. As Penn State and employers continue to adopt AI into everyday practices, knowing the current and future state of AI in sustainability work is critical to your career success. In addition to our Zoom webinar, we will have a pizza watch party in HUB 131 for University Park students.

Scheduled speakers include (with more to be announced):

Eli Andrews, CEO, civiqIQ RE

Amy Schirf, Education Coordinator, Centre County Recycling and Refuse Authority

Nasim Motalebi, AI Lead, United Nations World Food Programme