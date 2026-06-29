USA vs. Bosnia Herzegovina Watch Party this Wednesday evening (July 01) in State College

Join us in Downtown State College for a World Cup Watch Party (an East End Social event at Hiester St and College Ave) as we cheer on Team USA in their first match of the knockout round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup against Bosnia Herzegovina! The outdoor live stream begins at 7:00 PM, with kickoff at 8:00 PM this Wednesday night (July 01).

This free, family-friendly event is open to all ages—bring your friends, family, and soccer spirit for an exciting evening of community and celebration.