United Nations Day Celebration Dinner "Towards Zero Hunger: Innovative Solutions from the Youth Food Lab"

Join us to celebrate 81 years of the UN on October 25 with The Central PA Chapter of the United Nations Association. You don't want to miss this!

Two years ago, Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences was selected to host the prestigious World Food Forum Youth Food Lab, a key initiative of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) to address global food security and climate change. As the only site in the United States, Penn State thus joined an exclusive network of labs in Europe, Asia and South America. We are honored to bring together a team of dynamic presenters to talk about this work and how it connects to the Sustainable Development Goal 2: Zero Hunger.

We are looking forward to greeting you during the social hour, where you can meet guests from over 30 countries and enjoy music and a cash bar! Please note that the registration process allows you to sponsor students. If you have any questions, please reach out to us!

