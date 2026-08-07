Unearth YOUR Story - Science of Home DNA Testing
Unearth YOUR Story - Science of Home DNA Testing
Unearth YOUR story this summer with our series on genealogy. This week, we will talk about what those home DNA test results really indicate for you (along with a quick overview of how they work).
Registration suggested.
Schlow Centre Region Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 19 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Schlow library
Schlow Centre Region Library
211 South Allen StreetState College, Pennsylvania 16801
814.237.6236