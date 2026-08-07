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Unearth YOUR Story - Science of Home DNA Testing

Unearth YOUR Story - Science of Home DNA Testing

Unearth YOUR story this summer with our series on genealogy. This week, we will talk about what those home DNA test results really indicate for you (along with a quick overview of how they work).

Registration suggested.

Schlow Centre Region Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 19 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Schlow library
Schlow Centre Region Library
211 South Allen Street
State College, Pennsylvania 16801
814.237.6236
http://www.schlowlibrary.org/events