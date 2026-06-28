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Tussey Mountain Moonshiners Play the People's Choice Festival

Tussey Mountain Moonshiners Play the People's Choice Festival

The People's Choice Festival is back in Boalsburg & the Moonshiners are back at People's Choice! This wonderful companion to the festivities in State College features local artisans of all types, and the Moonshiners get to play in shadow of their namesake mountain.

Pennsylvania Military Museum (official)
12:30 PM - 01:30 PM on Sun, 12 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

The People's Choice Festival

Artist Group Info

Tussey Mountain Moonshiners
gwen@tusseymountainmoonshiners.com
tusseymountainmoonshiners.com
Pennsylvania Military Museum (official)
51 Boal Avenue
Boalsburg, Pennsylvania 16827
814.466.6263
fredm@pa.gov
https://www.pamilmuseum.org