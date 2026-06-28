Tussey Mountain Moonshiners Play the People's Choice Festival
Tussey Mountain Moonshiners Play the People's Choice Festival
The People's Choice Festival is back in Boalsburg & the Moonshiners are back at People's Choice! This wonderful companion to the festivities in State College features local artisans of all types, and the Moonshiners get to play in shadow of their namesake mountain.
Pennsylvania Military Museum (official)
12:30 PM - 01:30 PM on Sun, 12 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
The People's Choice Festival
Artist Group Info
Tussey Mountain Moonshiners
gwen@tusseymountainmoonshiners.com
Pennsylvania Military Museum (official)
51 Boal AvenueBoalsburg, Pennsylvania 16827
814.466.6263
fredm@pa.gov