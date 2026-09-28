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Tussey Mountain Moonshiners "Lite" Play the Harvest Festival at Way Fruit Farm

Tussey Mountain Moonshiners "Lite" Play the Harvest Festival at Way Fruit Farm

Join the Moonshiners "Lite" trio as they play the annual Harvest Festival at Way Fruit Farm. Featuring apple picking, wagon rides to the pumpkin patch, large craft show, live music, and food vendors.

Way Fruit Farm
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026

Artist Group Info

Tussey Mountain Moonshiners
gwen@tusseymountainmoonshiners.com
tusseymountainmoonshiners.com
Way Fruit Farm
2355 Halfmoon Valley Road (Rt 550)
Port Matilda, Pennsylvania 16870
https://www.wayfruitfarm.com/