Tuba Christmas
Tuba Christmas
Join us for this FREE event before the Altoona Symphony Orchestra Home for the Holidays Concert. Tuba players from around the area will perform holiday classics in the lobby of the Altoona Area High School Auditorium.
Altoona Area High School Auditorium
06:00 PM - 06:45 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Tuba Christmas
(207) 466-1713
Artist Group Info
aso.assistant1@gmail.com
Altoona Area High School Auditorium
1404 Sixth AvenueAltoona, Pennsylvania 16602
aso.execdir@gmail.com