Trick or Treat at Howard United Methodist Church
Trick or Treat at Howard United Methodist Church
Trick or Treat at Howard United Methodist Church from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Saturday, October 31. Candy, walking tacos, and beverages will be handed out. In addition, there will be a fun craft to make and take home. All are welcome to attend on this Halloween night. The church is located on 144 W. Main St. in Howard.
Howard United Methodist Church
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Howard United Methodist Church
814-933-7333
pastorcraigrose@gmail.com
Howard United Methodist Church
144 West Main StHoward, Pennsylvania 16841
814-625-2182
pastorcraigrose@gmail.com