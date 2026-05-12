Toastmasters at DAR 250th Celebration

The Allegheny Mountains Toastmasters Club is proud to announce its participation in Community Day, Then and Now!, the upcoming 250th birthday of the United States of America celebration event hosted by the Adam Holliday Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), taking place on Sunday, May 31st, 2026, from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Legion Park.

As part of the celebration, Toastmasters members will host a booth to engage with attendees, share information about the organization, and showcase the power of communication on stage. Visitors can learn more about how Toastmasters helps individuals build confidence, improve public speaking skills, and grow as leaders in both personal and professional settings.

Allegheny Mountains Toastmasters Club meets every 1st and 3rd Thursday from 6:00-7:15 pm at the Hollidaysburg Area Public Library. For more information about this event and the club, please visit www.allegheny mountains.toastmasters clubs.org.