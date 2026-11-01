To Kill A Nazi: Centre Film Festival

Directed by Penn State professor and award-winning filmmaker Boaz Dvir, To Kill A Nazi follows Michel Cojot, a French Holocaust survivor who sought revenge against his father's Nazi executioner, only to become an unlikely hero during the 1976 Entebbe hostage crisis. Following a decade-long investigation, Dvir uncovers Cojot's largely untold story and the historic rescue operation's lasting influence on American counterterrorism policy. The screening will take place Friday, Nov. 6, at noon in Penn State's Foster Auditorium, with Dvir in attendance for an audience Q&A.