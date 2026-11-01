© 2026 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

To Kill A Nazi: Centre Film Festival

To Kill A Nazi: Centre Film Festival

Directed by Penn State professor and award-winning filmmaker Boaz Dvir, To Kill A Nazi follows Michel Cojot, a French Holocaust survivor who sought revenge against his father's Nazi executioner, only to become an unlikely hero during the 1976 Entebbe hostage crisis. Following a decade-long investigation, Dvir uncovers Cojot's largely untold story and the historic rescue operation's lasting influence on American counterterrorism policy. The screening will take place Friday, Nov. 6, at noon in Penn State's Foster Auditorium, with Dvir in attendance for an audience Q&A.

Foster Auditorium, Paterno Library
12:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Centre Film Festival
646-247-7329
pearl@centrefilm.org
https://centrefilm.org

Artist Group Info

Boaz Dvir
https://www.tokillanazi.com/
Foster Auditorium, Paterno Library
107 Pattee library Rd
State College, Pennsylvania 16801