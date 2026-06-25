Join Mid-State Literacy Council on July 30th at 10:45am at the Active Adult Center in the Nittany Mall Suite #990 for a free technology lecture called “Tips for Being News Savvy Online.” In this lecture we'll explain the way technology has made it easier to create and spread misinformation. We'll discuss tools to evaluate news sources and review helpful fact-checking sites. You'll learn why it's important to read and check your sources before sharing! This lecture is free and open to any adult 50 or older. To register, please call 814-238-1809 or email lregan@mid-stateliteracycouncil.org.