Mustafa Aksakal (Associate Professor of History and Nesuhi Ertegun Chair of Modern Turkish Studies, Georgetown University) will deliver the Donald Childs Endowed Lecture this year, talking about his new book, "The War That Made the Middle East: World War I and the End of the Ottoman Empire" (Princeton University Press, 2026), a new history that tells the story of how European imperial ambitions destroyed the Ottoman Empire during the Great War and created a divided and unstable Middle East.