The Power of Limits: How Constraints Drive Genius with David Epstein

Join us for an inspiring virtual conversation with bestselling author David Epstein as we explore his latest book, Inside the Box, and redefine how to approach our greatest challenges!

We are constantly told to "think outside the box" to innovate, solve complex problems, and reach our goals. But what if the secret to true breakthrough creativity and peak performance actually lies in working within our limitations? In Inside the Box, David Epstein draws on science, research, and fascinating real-world case studies to demonstrate how constraints, boundaries, and structure can become powerful catalysts for ingenuity and mastery. Epstein challenges traditional ideas about skill acquisition, focus, and problem-solving, revealing how top performers and innovators across industries turn rigid limits into unmatched strengths.

Register now to learn how to reframe everyday obstacles and apply science-backed performance strategies to your career and personal life.

Join us LIVE for a chance to win a copy of Inside the Box! The giveaway link will be in the Resources area under the broadcast screen during the live event. Please ensure you are watching on your library's webpage for the chance to participate.

About the Author:

David Epstein is the author of three New York Times bestsellers — The Sports Gene, Range, and most recently Inside the Box: How Constraints Make Us Better. He was previously an investigative reporter at ProPublica, and before that a senior writer at Sports Illustrated. Prior to becoming a writer, he was living in a tent in the Arctic training to become an environmental scientist. Like many of the characters in Range, he has had a winding career path.

https://libraryc.org/schlowlibrary/210704

The event descriptions are copies and/or adaptations of respective publisher written book summaries. The event descriptions, book summaries, and views expressed by publishers and presenters are their own and an author's appearance in a program does not imply an endorsement of them or any entity they represent. Reference to any specific product or entity does not constitute an endorsement or recommendation by Schlow Centre Region Library.