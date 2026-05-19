The Monday Studio
The Monday Studio
Are you a teen who would enjoy some group crafting time? It’s your lucky day: teens ages 13–18 are invited to hang out at the Bellefonte Library for an afternoon of crafting on Monday, June 8th, 3:30-4:30pm! Bring your own project or use our stash of fun materials to make something awesome.
No registration needed, but you can sign up for text reminders about the program here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfpBOwWiqx0xF-Q4y2JxcVwQBNi2Opj0c3zMyDBz40AtCdbDA/viewform
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
03:30 PM - 04:30 PM on Mon, 8 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
200 North Allegheny St.Bellefonte, PA, Pennsylvania 16823
8143551516