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The Monday Studio

The Monday Studio

Are you a teen who would enjoy some group crafting time? It’s your lucky day: teens ages 13–18 are invited to hang out at the Bellefonte Library for an afternoon of crafting on Monday, June 8th, 3:30-4:30pm! Bring your own project or use our stash of fun materials to make something awesome.

No registration needed, but you can sign up for text reminders about the program here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfpBOwWiqx0xF-Q4y2JxcVwQBNi2Opj0c3zMyDBz40AtCdbDA/viewform

Centre County Library - Bellefonte
03:30 PM - 04:30 PM on Mon, 8 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
https://www.centrecountylibrary.org/
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
200 North Allegheny St.
Bellefonte, PA, Pennsylvania 16823
8143551516
https://www.centrecountylibrary.org/bellefonte