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The Monday Studio.

The Monday Studio.

Are you a teen who would enjoy some group crafting time? It’s your lucky day: teens ages 10–18 are invited to hang out at the Bellefonte Library every Monday afternoon from 3:30-4:30pm! Bring your own project or use our stash of fun materials to make something awesome.

Centre County Library - Bellefonte
Every week through May 31, 2027.
Monday: 03:30 PM - 04:30 PM

Event Supported By

Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
https://www.centrecountylibrary.org/
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
200 North Allegheny St.
Bellefonte, PA, Pennsylvania 16823
8143551516
https://www.centrecountylibrary.org/bellefonte