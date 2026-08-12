The Monday Studio.
The Monday Studio.
Are you a teen who would enjoy some group crafting time? It’s your lucky day: teens ages 10–18 are invited to hang out at the Bellefonte Library every Monday afternoon from 3:30-4:30pm! Bring your own project or use our stash of fun materials to make something awesome.
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
Every week through May 31, 2027.
Monday: 03:30 PM - 04:30 PM
Monday: 03:30 PM - 04:30 PM
Event Supported By
Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
200 North Allegheny St.Bellefonte, PA, Pennsylvania 16823
8143551516