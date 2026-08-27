The Human Form in Bronze Exhibit

Michiel VanderSommen has spent decades bringing the human figure to life in sculpture, and his work speaks for itself.

His career took shape early with two landmark commissions: the first Vietnam Veterans Memorial in the USA in 1983, and a commission by the National Ballet of Canada to sculpt four of their lead dancers. From there, VanderSommen made the leap to pursue figurative sculpture full time, a dream he had been building toward through years of teaching, workshops, and study, including a year-long sabbatical in Pietrasanta, Italy, one of the world’s great centers for sculptural art.

His work has reached audiences far and wide. In 2000, he was commissioned to create Elvis at 13 for the Elvis Presley Birthplace in Tupelo, Mississippi, followed by a second piece, Becoming, for the same site in 2012. In recent years, VanderSommen has focused his energy on commissioned busts and smaller sculptures, intimate work that puts his skill and attention to detail front and center.

Whether capturing a young Elvis, a ballet dancer mid-pose, or a portrait bust, VanderSommen’s sculptures share a common thread: a deep respect for the human form and the stories it carries.

The exhibit will be on display from September 8 through October 3 and is free.

The Huntingdon County Arts Center is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.