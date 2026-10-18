The Haudenosaunee During the Revolutionary War

The American Revolution was a time of great change in North America. The Haudenosaunee were at the center of this conflict because it was contested on, and for, their lands in what is now New York State. But the Revolution divided the Confederacy as British and American forces pulled Native People into the conflict against their desire to remain neutral. This lively and detailed presentation will explore the role of the Haudenosaunee in the Revolutionary War.

Perry Ground is a Turtle Clan member of the Onondaga Nation of the Haudenosaunee (Iroquois) Confederacy. Perry has been a storyteller and educator for over 25 years and enjoys working with students of all ages to teach about the history & culture of Native Peoples.

No registration required