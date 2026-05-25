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The Extraordinary Caterpillar -- A Special Film Screening!

The Extraordinary Caterpillar -- A Special Film Screening!

The Pennsylvania Native Plant Society and the State College Bird Club will be co-hosting a special screening of The Extraordinary Caterpillar, Wed. July 1st, at 7pm at Millbrook Marsh Nature Center in State College!

The film is a gorgeous 60-minute documentary that reveals the vital and often overlooked role caterpillars play in our ecosystems -- featuring Doug Tallamy, entomologist, author, and co-founder of Homegrown National Park; David Wagner, entomologist and author of Caterpillars of Eastern North America, widely regarded as one of the most authoritative field guides on caterpillars; and Sam Jaffe and the groundbreaking work of The Caterpillar Lab.

This inspiring film celebrates the wonder of nature while showing families practical ways to make a difference!

Free Admission, but registration is required and limited!
To register, visit:
https://crpr.recdesk.com/Community/Program/Detail?programId=3430

Sponsored by the PA Native Plant Society, the State College Bird Club, and Millbrook Marsh Nature Center.

Millbrook Marsh Nature Center
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 1 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Pennsylvania Native Plant Society
info@panativeplantsociety.org
https://www.panativeplantsociety.org

Artist Group Info

mer22david@gmail.com
- None -
Millbrook Marsh Nature Center
548 Puddintown Rd.
State College, Pennsylvania 16801
(814) 235-7819
http://www.crpr.org/Millbrook/MMNC-Menu.html