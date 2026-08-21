The Democracy We Must Keep: Why the Ideas that Built America Still Matter with David O. Stewart

Join us as we chat with award-winning historian David O. Stewart about his newest work, The Democracy We Must Keep, and the question he explores throughout the book: What did America's founders say about democracy, and can we remain true to their vision for America?

Two hundred fifty years ago, passionate men attempted to create something the world had never seen before: a nation built not on kings or armies, but on ideas where the people ruled.

In The Democracy We Must Keep, historian David O. Stewart takes readers inside the nine key documents that shaped the formation of the United States—from Patrick Henry's thunderous cry for liberty to the carefully crafted design of a government chosen by the people, with limits on all officials holding power under the Constitution.

Through the words of seven visionary founders—Washington, Jefferson, Madison, Hamilton, Gouverneur Morris, and others—Stewart shows how a fragile experiment in self-government took shape.

These men were not saints. They argued passionately. They worried that the new nation might fall apart. Yet together, they forged the principles that must still define American democracy:

Power must be limited.

Leaders must answer to the people.

Individual rights must be protected by law.

As the United States celebrates its 250th anniversary, The Democracy We Must Keep urges readers to rediscover core ideas that built the nation—and to consider what it will take to protect them.

Register today to gain a deeper understanding of how American democracy started, why it still matters, and the active role each generation must play to uphold it.

https://libraryc.org/schlowlibrary/194686

About the Author:

David O. Stewart has published eleven award-winning and best-selling books of history and historical novels. In 2023, he received the Lifetime Achievement Award of the Washington Independent Review of Books. His most recent fictional series, the Overstreet Saga, is inspired by family stories his mother told. He lives in Maryland with the light of his life, Nancy Floreen; they have three children and six grandchildren.

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