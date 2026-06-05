The Death & Rebirth of Fantasy Event

Greetings adventurers, deities, mythical beings, and creatures alike! Are you a fan of the fantastical and marvelous? Do you yearn for some cozy magic in a quiet village? Get ready to dress up in your most whimsical and/or comfortable garb and transport yourself to the fantastical realm of the Underworld!

We are the Death & Rebirth of Fantasy Court of the Underworld! Four girls who dreamed of hosting our own fantasy event, growing our bookish community, and supporting local vendors, authors, and businesses.

This Summer on July 12th, 2026, we are hosting a fantastical yet cozy event that will offer entertainment including crafts, trinket trading, live music, dancing, local fantasy authors, local vendors, handpicked cocktails and mocktails, custom brewed beer, food, and friends! We look forward to meeting you in the Underworld!