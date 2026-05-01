The Caverners’ Tribute to The Legendary Beatles Coming to the Struthers Library Theatre, Warren, PA!

On Friday, May 8, 2026, 8 pm, a fantastic Tribute to The Beatles, The Caverners, will perform all your favorite Beatles’ songs at the Struthers Library Theatre, Warren, PA. THE CAVERNERS debuted in 1994, and have since been exciting audiences with their note for note perfect portrayal of The Beatles in concert. With authentic instruments, costumes and stellar vocals this all Canadian cast recreates an incredible performance night after night leaving audiences screaming, stamping their feet and shouting for more. All the great songs are there too, everything from “She Loves You” to “Day Tripper” from “Yesterday,” “Help,” and “A Hard Day’s Night” to “Get Back” and “Hey Jude.” Come see it for yourself. THE CAVERNERS will hold your hand back to The Ed Sullivan Show in February 1964, then drive your car and take you on a yellow submarine to meet nowhere men, taxmen, and people named Jude, Lady Madonna and John and Yoko. It’s a ride you won’t want to miss! Catch the next best thing to the original Beatles - catch The Caverners’ Tribute to the Beatles at the Struthers Library Theatre, Warren, PA, Friday, May 8, 2026!

Join us for The Caverners’ Tribute to The Beatles LIVE performance at the beautiful, historic Struthers Library Theatre, Warren, PA! Give a gift of music to yourself, your friends or your family! This show has reserved seating. All seats are $35 each. Purchase your tickets today online at strutherslibrarytheatre.org or in Warren, PA at the Library Theatre Office, 302 W. 3rd Ave., or call the office @ (814) 723-7231, 10 am – 5 pm, Mon. – Fri. Tickets are always available at the door!

