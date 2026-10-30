The Bronstein Lecture in Ethics and Public Relations is organized by the Arthur W. Page Center for Integrity in Public Communication. This year's lecturer, Anne Sparkman Glassmyer, will draw on her experience as a communication leader in agency and in-house settings to show how the external landscape requires a strong ethical framework for any organization to achieve its goals. She will also share her perspectives on brand safety and offer guidance on aligning career choices with personal values. Sparkman is the senior vice president of corporate communications at Scholastic, the world’s largest publisher and distributor of children's books.