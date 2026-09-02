The Art of Fighting: Building Better, Stronger Relationships with Priya Parker

Join us for a paradigm-shifting, essential event as we sit down with world-renowned master facilitator Priya Parker to discuss her groundbreaking new book, The Art of Fighting: The Transformative Power of Conflict.

In The Art of Fighting, Priya Parker explains that we can’t form and grow effective relationships without a fight. She rejects the idea that conflict is abnormal or that good groups don’t fight. All groups change and evolve; indeed, it’s because people disagree that good groups flourish.

As she did in the now-classic The Art of Gathering, Parker draws on her far-reaching experience as a conflict facilitator, her own detailed research, and real-world examples to lay out the ways that people can identify disputes, determine how to address them, and what to do if they are insurmountable. Whether people disagree in the boardroom or the locker room, on a playground or in church, online or in person, conflict is a part of life, and understanding healthy conflict and how to harness its power is more important than ever. The Art of Fighting is a vital primer to help all of us understand how to do that.

Register today to learn how to turn everyday arguments into profound moments of connection and trust!

https://libraryc.org/schlowlibrary/195367

About the Author:

Priya Parker is an internationally recognized expert on creating purposeful gatherings and reimagining how we come together in our communities and our workplaces. She is a conflict facilitator, strategic advisor, speaker, and author of the acclaimed book The Art of Gathering: How We Meet and Why it Matters and the host of The Art of Gathering Digital Course. Whether addressing CEOs, non-profit leaders, students or community organizers, Parker captivates audiences with her unique blend of storytelling, research-backed insights, and practical strategies.

The event descriptions are copies and/or adaptations of respective publisher written book summaries. The event descriptions, book summaries, and views expressed by publishers and presenters are their own and an author's appearance in a program does not imply an endorsement of them or any entity they represent. Reference to any specific product or entity does not constitute an endorsement or recommendation by Schlow Centre Region Library.