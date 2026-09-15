Textures: Lizzie Krantz Solo Exhibtion
Textures: Lizzie Krantz Solo Exhibtion
This work is a direct engagement with motion and color. I use a variety of mediums such as acrylic paint, acrylic paint pens, and oil pastels to build a highly saturated surface. I wanted to extend the time spent with my work and complicate what can be mistaken as an easily read abstract painting.
Instagram: lksartgram
Patterson Gallery
08:00 AM - 10:00 PM, every day through Sep 25, 2026.
Event Supported By
SoVa (Penn State's School of Visual Arts)
8148650444
sova@psu.edu
Artist Group Info
Lizzie Krantz
epk5423@psu.edu
Patterson Gallery
Patterson BuildingUniversity Park, Pennsylvania 16802