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Textures: Lizzie Krantz Solo Exhibtion

Textures: Lizzie Krantz Solo Exhibtion

This work is a direct engagement with motion and color. I use a variety of mediums such as acrylic paint, acrylic paint pens, and oil pastels to build a highly saturated surface. I wanted to extend the time spent with my work and complicate what can be mistaken as an easily read abstract painting.

Instagram: lksartgram

Patterson Gallery
08:00 AM - 10:00 PM, every day through Sep 25, 2026.

Event Supported By

SoVa (Penn State's School of Visual Arts)
8148650444
sova@psu.edu
https://arts.psu.edu/academics/school-of-visual-arts/

Artist Group Info

Lizzie Krantz
epk5423@psu.edu
https://chimes-puma-6slk.squarespace.com/config/website
Patterson Gallery
Patterson Building
University Park, Pennsylvania 16802
https://arts.psu.edu/facilities/patterson-gallery