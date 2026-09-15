Textures: Lizzie Krantz Solo Exhibition Closing Reception
Textures: Lizzie Krantz Solo Exhibition Closing Reception
The reception will take place on that ending friday for family, friends, and peers. There will be a brief talk in the beginning and some snacks and drinks provided.
Patterson Gallery
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 25 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
SoVa (Penn State's School of Visual Arts)
8148650444
sova@psu.edu
Artist Group Info
Lizzie Krantz
epk5423@psu.edu
Patterson Gallery
Patterson BuildingUniversity Park, Pennsylvania 16802