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Textures: Lizzie Krantz Solo Exhibition Closing Reception

Textures: Lizzie Krantz Solo Exhibition Closing Reception

The reception will take place on that ending friday for family, friends, and peers. There will be a brief talk in the beginning and some snacks and drinks provided.

Patterson Gallery
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 25 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

SoVa (Penn State's School of Visual Arts)
8148650444
sova@psu.edu
https://arts.psu.edu/academics/school-of-visual-arts/

Artist Group Info

Lizzie Krantz
epk5423@psu.edu
https://chimes-puma-6slk.squarespace.com/config/website
Patterson Gallery
Patterson Building
University Park, Pennsylvania 16802
https://arts.psu.edu/facilities/patterson-gallery