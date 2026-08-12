Telling Stories: Rethinking American Art at the Palmer Museum

The Palmer Museum of Art is developing a reinstallation plan for the first-floor galleries featuring American art. Opening in fall 2027, the reinstallation will offer new interpretations and perspectives on the American collection at the Palmer.

Telling Stories is part of this process. The installation experiments with thematic approaches to the American art collection, grouping works of various genres, styles, and periods together under the themes “Follow the Money” and “American Places," and exploring multiple interpretations of individual artworks.

We invite the community to visit, reflect, discuss, and share their thoughts.