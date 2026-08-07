Teen Carnival
Teen Carnival
Bid a fun farewell to Summer Reading at our Teen Carnival! We'll have snacks, carnival games, and lots of craft stations. Try your hand at target shooting, 'fish' for prizes or make a stress-squish to take home.
For students entering grades 5-12. Registration is required. (https://www.schlowlibrary.org/events/4807)
Parents, by signing your teen up for the Teen Carnival you release the library from liability. Photo release is also implied by registration. Read and sign the waiver and release form.
Schlow Centre Region Library
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 14 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Schlow library
Schlow Centre Region Library
211 South Allen StreetState College, Pennsylvania 16801
814.237.6236