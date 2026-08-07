Bid a fun farewell to Summer Reading at our Teen Carnival! We'll have snacks, carnival games, and lots of craft stations. Try your hand at target shooting, 'fish' for prizes or make a stress-squish to take home.

For students entering grades 5-12. Registration is required. (https://www.schlowlibrary.org/events/4807)

Parents, by signing your teen up for the Teen Carnival you release the library from liability. Photo release is also implied by registration. Read and sign the waiver and release form.