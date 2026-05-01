Ted Vigil’s Tribute to Internationally Renowned John Denver Is Coming to the Struthers Library Theatre, Warren, PA!

On Friday, June 12, 2026, 8 pm, a fantastic Tribute to Internationally Famous and Beloved, John Denver, will be performed by the country’s number one Denver tribute artist, Ted Vigil at the Struthers Library Theatre, Warren, PA. Vigil embodies the late, great music icon in looks as well as voice with an unforgettable performance. Denver's own lead guitarist, Steve Weisberg, has described Vigil's act as "uncanny." The most heard comments after a show are “I can’t believe how much he looks and sounds like John Denver! It really took us back!” Expect to hear Denver's most beloved hits, including “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” “Leaving on a Jet Plane,” “Annie's Song,” “Rocky Mountain High,” “Back Home Again,” “Thank God I'm a Country Boy,” “Sunshine on My Shoulders” and many more in this exquisite tribute to the sorely missed artist. Catch the next best thing to the original - catch Ted Vigil’s Tribute to John Denver at the Struthers Library Theatre, Warren, PA, Friday, June 12, 2026!

Don’t miss experiencing Ted Vigil’s tribute to this iconic entertainer & humanitarian, John Denver! Join us Friday, June 12, 8 pm, for Ted Vigil’s LIVE Tribute to John Denver at the beautiful, historic Struthers Library Theatre, Warren, PA! Give a gift of music to yourself, your friends or your family! This show has reserved seating. All seats are $35 each. Purchase your tickets today online at strutherslibrarytheatre.org or in Warren, PA at the Library Theatre Office, 302 W. 3rd Ave., or call the office @ (814) 723-7231, 10 am – 5 pm, Mon. – Fri. Tickets are always available at the door.

