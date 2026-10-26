Tea Time Cinema: "Miss Potter"
Tea Time Cinema: "Miss Potter"
Enjoy a late afternoon holiday tea with finger sandwiches and baked goods while we watch the film "Miss Potter" (Rated PG)!
This film shares the story of the classic children's author Beatrix Potter as she gets published and finds love over the holidays.
We’re inviting you into the Bellefonte Library Community Room on Wednesday, December 2 at 5pm. Registration is required, so grab your spot!
Register here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSejxKcn9t-dt--zWHoew-Yo_WvulEC_a8vfrXsdoBQg360bzA/viewform
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
05:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 2 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
200 North Allegheny St.Bellefonte, PA, Pennsylvania 16823
8143551516