Tea Time Cinema: "Miss Potter"

Enjoy a late afternoon holiday tea with finger sandwiches and baked goods while we watch the film "Miss Potter" (Rated PG)!

This film shares the story of the classic children's author Beatrix Potter as she gets published and finds love over the holidays.

We’re inviting you into the Bellefonte Library Community Room on Wednesday, December 2 at 5pm. Registration is required, so grab your spot!

Register here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSejxKcn9t-dt--zWHoew-Yo_WvulEC_a8vfrXsdoBQg360bzA/viewform