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Take & Make Craft Kit

Take & Make Craft Kit

For the month of November, teens and adults can pick up a craft kit to make a Book Votive at the Centre Hall Area Branch Library! Kits are first come first served while supplies last.

Centre Hall Area Branch Library
10:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Mon, 2 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
https://www.centrecountylibrary.org/
Centre Hall Area Branch Library
109 West Beryl Street
Centre Hall, Pennsylvania 16828
814-364-2580
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
https://www.centrecountylibrary.org/centre-hall