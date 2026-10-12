Take & Make Craft Kit
Take & Make Craft Kit
For the month of November, teens and adults can pick up a craft kit to make a Book Votive at the Centre Hall Area Branch Library! Kits are first come first served while supplies last.
Centre Hall Area Branch Library
10:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Mon, 2 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
Centre Hall Area Branch Library
109 West Beryl StreetCentre Hall, Pennsylvania 16828
814-364-2580
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org