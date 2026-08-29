Sustainability Careers in Labor
Sustainability Careers in Labor
Careers in Labor and Sustainability, part of our Sustainability Career Series, will highlight what a career combining sustainability and labor activism and research looks like and how students can get involved. This event will take place on October 27 at 6 p.m. and is co-hosted by Penn State’s LABOR School.
HUB-Robeson Center
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 27 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Penn State Sustainability
8148652291
ixb20@psu.edu
HUB-Robeson Center
HUB-Robeson CenterUniversity Park, Pennsylvania 16802