© 2026 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sustainability Careers in Arts and Architecture

Sustainability Careers in Arts and Architecture

Have you wondered how you can combine sustainability with a career in arts or architecture? Creating sustainable infrastructure, designing spaces and communities to be sustainable, and using art to interrogate the sustainable challenges of our time are increasingly important. Climate change, social justice, public health, biodiversity protection — all these challenges and more require innovative designers, artists, architects, and planners who understand how people and places interact. This panel will focus on what it looks like to have a job incorporating sustainability into these fields. Join Penn State alumni who will share what they love about their work, the challenges they address, how their Penn State education helped them, and how to break into these industries. In addition to our Zoom webinar, we will have a pizza watch party in HUB 131 for University Park students.

Scheduled speakers include (with more to be announced):

Amy Pastor, Vice President of Sustainability, EXP

HUB-Robeson Center
12:15 PM - 01:15 PM on Tue, 17 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Penn State Sustainability
8148652291
ixb20@psu.edu
https://sustainability.psu.edu/
HUB-Robeson Center
HUB-Robeson Center
University Park, Pennsylvania 16802
http://www.pennstatecsl.com/showcases-spring-2021-896307.html