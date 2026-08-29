Sustainability Careers in Arts and Architecture

Have you wondered how you can combine sustainability with a career in arts or architecture? Creating sustainable infrastructure, designing spaces and communities to be sustainable, and using art to interrogate the sustainable challenges of our time are increasingly important. Climate change, social justice, public health, biodiversity protection — all these challenges and more require innovative designers, artists, architects, and planners who understand how people and places interact. This panel will focus on what it looks like to have a job incorporating sustainability into these fields. Join Penn State alumni who will share what they love about their work, the challenges they address, how their Penn State education helped them, and how to break into these industries. In addition to our Zoom webinar, we will have a pizza watch party in HUB 131 for University Park students.

Scheduled speakers include (with more to be announced):

Amy Pastor, Vice President of Sustainability, EXP